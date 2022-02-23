Jordan Peterson Tells Canadians to Withdraw Bank Funds to Avoid Trudeau Tyranny

Clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson warned Canadians in a podcast this week to withdraw money from Canadian banks, citing a source allegedly in the Canadian military who warned “the situation is far worse” than imagined.

The “situation” in Canada is the unprecedented activation of the Emergencies Act, a law intended to grant the federal government sweeping powers against terrorism and mass violence. Left-wing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Act last week for the first time in Canadian history, claiming it was necessary to dispel peaceful protests linked to the Freedom Convoy movement. Freedom Convoy protesters are demanding an end to civil rights violations by the Trudeau government supposedly necessary to fight the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. The largest iteration of these protests was stationed outside of Parliament in Ottawa and had no significant record of violence.

Parliament voted Monday night to approve Trudeau’s motion to invoke the Emergencies Act by a vote of 185 for and 151 against, despite the fact that police had violently ended the Ottawa protest and no active Freedom Convoy protests existed at the time of the vote.

In addition to allowing police to clear the Ottawa protests with violence, the Emergencies Act granted the government the ability to freeze the bank accounts of those linked to the protest.

“I’ve been in contact with a reliable source within the Canadian military, and he told me today by email that if I had any sense I’d take my money out of the Canadian banks because the situation is far worse than I’ve been informed,” Peterson said on the latest episode of his podcast, titled “The Catastrophe of Canada.” Peterson described the warning as “one of many such messages” he receives daily.

“This morning — you know I don’t know what to make of all of this because it’s happening so quickly,” he remarked during the conversation. “I can’t believe the state to which the country has degenerated.”

Peterson also scolded Prime Minister Trudeau for the damage he has allegedly done to the Canadian banking system’s reputation as well as citizens’ faith in it.

“So let’s talk about the bank,” he says. “So here’s what our prime minister did last week: He permanently destroyed 20 percent of the population’s faith in the entire Canadian banking system and stained the Canadian banking system’s international reputation, I would say, for decades.”

