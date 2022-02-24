Homeowner Shoots, Kills Man Who Allegedly Shot Deputy

A Florida homeowner shot and killed a man Wednesday morning who was wanted on suspicion of shooting a Taylor County sheriff’s deputy.

ClickOrlando notes that Taylor County deputy Troy Anderson was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett commented on the deputy’s condition:

Our officer is in the hospital right now, he’s fixing to go under reconstructive surgery for his face and where the bullet entered, he’s stable right now, everything seems to be going in a good direction unless something turns around. Troy is a valued employee of Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, he is loved by his fellow officers, he is loved by the community, he’s done a very good job for TCSO.

News4Jax reports that Gregory Miedema, the man suspected in Anderson’s shooting, was shot dead at a Dixie County home Wednesday morning following “a ten-hour manhunt.”

Miedema allegedly broke into the home and got into an exchange of gunfire with the homeowner, at which point he was shot dead.

