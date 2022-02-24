President Joe Biden’s administration is looking to send agents from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations (OFO) overseas “to assist” those fleeing from Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, a report states.

Correction: A previous version of this article conflated different branches of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. The U.S. Border Patrol enforces immigration laws and apprehends those attempting to enter the U.S. illegally between official ports of entry, while the Office of Field Operations (OFO) largely handles lawful travel at ports of entry. Biden asked for volunteers from the OFO to go to Poland to assist with the possible evacuation of American citizens and others from Ukraine. The headline and story have been corrected.

Biden hopes to entice personnel from the OFO to sign up voluntarily to aid American citizens, green card-holders, and their immediate relatives fleeing Ukraine into Eastern Europe.

John Solomon at Just The News, who exclusively obtained the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) memo, detailed the effort dubbed “Operation Support Ukraine:”

“The Office of Field Operations is seeking volunteers to assist with the possible evacuation of U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and their immediate family members from Ukraine.,” the memo sent to field operations executives said. [Emphasis added] “Eligible employees who volunteer for this situation may be selected to serve a temporary duty assignment in Poland to facilitate travelers for entry into the U.S., to include providing guidance and problems resolution to other government agencies.” [Emphasis added] … The memo said volunteers need to be ready to deploy “within 2-3 days” of selection and should plan for about a month’s work overseas. It also offered a plan for COVID-19 mitigation that said workers need to either have the vaccine or natural immunity from a recent infection. [Emphasis added]

While personnel from the OFO branch of U.S. Customs and Border Protection will go overseas, here at home Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 154,000 border crossers in the last month. Roughly 2.1 million border crossers and illegal aliens are expected to arrive at the southern border this year.

Since October, according to Fox News’s Adam Shaw, about 220,000 border crossers successfully crossed into the U.S. via the southern border, undetected by Border Patrol.

In January, alone, the Biden administration released more than 62,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior. Border Patrol agents have blasted Biden’s policies, which they say have made illegal immigration close to unmanageable.

