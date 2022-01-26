Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is reportedly admitting in private that illegal immigration in President Joe Biden’s first year in office is “worse now than … ever” before in American history, a report alleges.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas exclusively reports that leaked audio of Mayorkas in a private meeting with United States Border Patrol agents reveals the official’s true sentiment on the record illegal immigration levels that were set for 2021, when more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens were apprehended.

“Look, it’s worse now than it, frankly, has been in at least 20 years, if not ever,” Mayorkas reportedly told Border Patrol agents, according to the audio reviewed by Rosas.

In another conversation, an agent reportedly told Mayorkas that unlike under the Biden administration, illegal immigration was more manageable when former President Trump was in office because “everyone was doing their jobs.”

At one point, Rosas reports, an agent physically turned his back to Mayorkas.

The record-high levels at the southern border are only the latest statistic that shows a nonstop flow of illegal immigration into the U.S. interior.

In the first 10 months of 2021, Biden helped fly nearly 45,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. on domestic commercial flights — allowing them to bypass standard photo ID requirements that Americans must follow. This is in addition to the more than half a million illegal aliens that were released into the U.S. interior in all of last year.

New analysis projects there is hardly an end in sight.

Steven Kopits with Princeton Policy Advisors, who accurately predicted illegal immigration levels last year, estimates that illegal immigration this year will end up outpacing Biden’s first year in office — making 2021 and 2022 the worst years for illegal immigration in American history.

“Given the comparatively steady pace of apprehensions, we might expect recent experience under the Biden administration to continue,” Kopits writes. “Under such circumstances, we forecast 2.1 million apprehensions for both calendar year and fiscal year 2022, both records besting not only all other administrations but even the Biden administration’s disastrous first year.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.