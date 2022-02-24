Watch Live – ‘War: A Tribute to Andrew Breitbart’ CPAC Panel

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is holding a tribute panel to the late Andrew Breitbart, recognizing his impact on the conservative movement nearly ten years after his untimely passing.

The panel, “War: A Tribute to Andrew Breitbart,” will feature Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, radio host Larry O’Connor, Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, and Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and comes on the first day of the annual conference, which is being held in Orlando, Florida, for the second year in a row.

The livestream will begin as soon as the panel starts, which is slated for 12:45 Eastern.