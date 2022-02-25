Biden Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and Paul Ryan Are Family

Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, are related by marriage.

Biden tapped Jackson to replace Justice Stephen Breyer as an associate justice on the Supreme Court. The nomination will create a dramatic battle for her confirmation in a Senate that is Democrat by only one vote.

Ryan, who is a distant relative of Jackson, quickly praised Biden’s nomination to serve on the Supreme Court.

“Janna and I are incredibly happy for Ketanji and her entire family,” the Wisconsin Republican said.

Jackson and Ryan are connected by marriage; Jackson’s husband, Patrick Jackson, is the twin brother of Ryan’s brother-in-law William Jackson.

Although Ryan and Jackson may not agree on politics, Ryan has been a staunch supporter of Jackson’s legal career.

Ryan testified in 2012 on behalf of Jackson when she was nominated to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. He offered his “unequivocal” endorsement of Jackson.

“Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, for her integrity is unequivocal. She’s an amazing person, and I favorably recommend her consideration,” Jackson said at her December 2012 nomination hearing.

“We’re family, by marriage. Her brother and sister-in-law, who are my brother and sister-in-law, William and Dana Jackson, are here with us as well today,” he said at the time.

Ryan and Biden appear to be of the same mind about Jackson. Biden wrote on Friday, “I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.”

