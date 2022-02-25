Jen Psaki: U.S. to Sanction Putin, Includes Travel Ban

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday announced that the Biden administration will sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin following Moscow’s military invasion of Ukraine.

NEW: The U.S. will impose sanctions against Russian President Putin, which will include a travel ban, Psaki says https://t.co/LpIVwlxYof pic.twitter.com/InPT6o7AzC

A transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: When did President Biden make the decision to sanction President Putin?

JEN PSAKI: It was made — it’s been on the table for some time — but through coordination and discussion with our European partners over the last day or so.

REPORTER: So he decided in the last 24 hours that he was going to do that?

PSAKI: Again, it has been on the table for some time. His priority and focus has been to take steps in coordination and that decision was made over the course of the last 24 hours in partnership with our European counterparts.

REPORTER: Does it include a travel ban by chance?

PSAKI: I believe that would be a part of the U.S. component. Yes.

REPORTER: So President Putin would be banned from traveling here?

PSAKI: There’s more details of it which will be out later today. There are very limited examples of this being done.