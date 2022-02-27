Billionaire Democrat megadonor George Soros says the United States, and other transatlantic nations, must “do whatever is in their power” to back Ukraine against Russia in the ongoing conflict overseas.

After Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 24, Soros says the U.S. and its allies ought to have as much involvement in the conflict as possible even as Americans overwhelmingly oppose U.S. involvement.

“I have witnessed Ukraine transform from a collapsing part of the Soviet Union to a liberal democracy and an open society,” Soros wrote in a series of statements online.

“It is important that both the transatlantic alliance (the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom) but also other nations do whatever is in their power to support Ukraine in its time of existential threat,” he continued.

I have witnessed Ukraine transform from a collapsing part of the Soviet Union to a liberal democracy and an open society. It has faced countless acts of Russian aggression, but has persisted. — George Soros (@georgesoros) February 26, 2022

It is important that both the transatlantic alliance (the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom) but also other nations do whatever is in their power to support Ukraine in its time of existential threat. — George Soros (@georgesoros) February 26, 2022

Allowing Putin to succeed on his quest will send a message across the world that nations can simply be created or dissolved by brute force. We must #StandWithUkraine, as they stand for us. — George Soros (@georgesoros) February 26, 2022

Soros’s urging more U.S. involvement in Ukraine comes as President Joe Biden has announced that he will send another round of American troops to Germany. The total number of American troops deployed to aid in the Ukraine-Russia conflict now stands at about 12,000.

Biden is also asking U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers to volunteer to leave their posts at the southern border for deployment to Poland.

Likewise, Biden is sending $350 million in American taxpayer money to aid Ukraine.

An Associated Press-NORC poll released last week revealed that 72 percent of American adults do not want the U.S. to play a “major role” in the conflict. Instead, they prefer the U.S. play a “minor role” or “no role” at all.

A number of pro-mass immigration groups, including those with financial ties to Soros, have already begun urging Biden to open the nation’s borders to tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees. The groups also want Biden to provide Ukrainians in the U.S. with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to ensure they cannot be arrested or deported by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency and are eligible for work permits.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.