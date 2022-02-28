Texas district-three Republican primary candidate Suzanne Harp ripped Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX) for allegedly paying ‘ISIS Bride’ Tania Joya to keep quiet about a raunchy affair that Breitbart News first reported Monday.

“These allegations against congressman Van Taylor are disturbing and entirely unbecoming of a sitting U.S. Representative,” Suzanne Harp wrote in a press release, citing Breitbart News’ Monday reporting.

“We cannot afford to dismiss these allegations outright; if they prove true, it not only could be highly embarrassing for Texas’s third district, but also dangerous to have compromised and corrupt representation in Washington,” she continued.

As Breitbart News reported, according to documents ‘ISIS bride’ Tania Joya shared with Breitbart News, Taylor was engaged in a sexual scandal with Joya that allegedly lasted from November 2020 to June 2021 — during which time she says Taylor paid her $5,000.

The payment, she claims, was paid in cash given to her by the congressman. Joya showed Breitbart News banking records that demonstrate she made a $5,000 deposit into her account when she says the affair occurred.

My official Statement on Van Taylor’s Alleged Affair With An “ISIS Bride”: pic.twitter.com/BDUg9AwEdd — Suzanne Harp (@RealSuzanneHarp) February 28, 2022

“The evidence appears to be overwhelming,” Harp added. “This situation could be a liability to our party, our district, and most importantly, our country,” she said about the GOP primary election taking place on Tuesday, March first.

Taylor is married with three children and was first elected to Congress in 2019 as a Republican. Taylor voted in favor of enacting the January 6 Committee. Breitbart News reported:

Joya told Breitbart News her affair with Taylor began in October 2020, and they became intimate in November 2020. “He considered me his girlfriend. He labeled me his girlfriend, his mistress,” Tania told Breitbart News. “I told him that I found him attractive. After that for an entire month, every day during October 2020, he wouldn’t stop messaging me like crazy. It was just so distracting. He was going crazy for it.” “He said he wanted me to be his loyal, faithful, and permanent mistress,” she claimed.

In a text message between Joya and Taylor that Breitbart reviewed, the congressman solicited “a long slow rim job” and “deep throat” sexual acts “while you stroke my cock and I cum on your tonsils.”

Joya is originally from the U.K. but moved to Syria in 2013 old after she met John Thomas Georgelas, an American-born convert to Islam, jihadist, and supporter of the Islamic State. After being treated badly by Georgelas, she fled and worked with American authorities “so we could drone him,” she said of Georgelas to Breitbart News.

Joya now lives in America and met Taylor a few years ago.