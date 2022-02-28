A Rasmussen Reports survey shows that 61 percent of gun owners believe they are safer for having a gun in the home.

The survey was conducted on February 17 and 20, 2022.

Rasmussen found that 61 percent of those who live in a gun-owning household feel safer, while “just six percent say they feel less safe because someone in that household owns a gun.” Thirty-three percent of American adults in gun-owning household believe the gun “has no impact on their personal safety.”

When the responses are broken down by gender, 62 percent of men and 59 percent of women in gun-owning households feel safer.

Forty-five percent of married couples have a gun in the household while 28 percent of unmarried couples have a gun.

Rasmussen notes, “While President Joe Biden has called on Congress to pass more gun control laws, most Americans believe stricter enforcement of existing laws would do more to reduce violent crime.” Their February 7, 2022, survey showed “63 percent of American adults believe the United States needs stricter enforcement of existing gun control laws.”

