Democrat Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke clinched the Democrat nomination in the Texas gubernatorial Democrat primary to face off against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November, according to the Associated Press, calling the race at 9:00 p.m. EST.

O’Rourke won his party’s nomination after running against a weak field of Democrat challengers in the Lone Star State’s primary race — the first in the nation kickoff to the midterm election season — after the actor Matthew McConaughey decided not to run for governor – which in turn effectively cleared the field for O’Rourke.

O’Rourke will have to go head-to-head against Abbott – who is backed by Trump and projected to win his party’s nomination Tuesday night, as well – will have to convince the people of Texas, who handed him two other failed elections, that he his worthy enough to be elected to the state’s highest elected office.

The Democrat, who has failed in his last two campaign attempts — losing against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in 2018 and in a failed presidential bid in 2020 – has had a career full of extreme leftist positions such as open borders when he said, “Walls do not save lives, walls end lives.” Breitbart News reported:

In 2019, for instance, O’Rourke threatened gun owners by saying “we’re going to take” away their AR-15s and AK-47s, something he stood by for years. But last week in Tyler, Texas, O’Rourke tried to change his stance by now saying “I’m not interested in taking anything from anyone.” O’Rourke still supports gun control though, as in the next breath he ripped constitutional carry measures that Abbott backed. “I want to make sure that we protect our fellow Texans far better than we’re doing right now,” O’Rourke said. “And that we listen to law enforcement, which Greg Abbott refused to do. He turned his back on them when he signed that permitless carry bill that endangers the lives of law enforcement in a state that’s seen more cops and sheriff’s deputies gunned down than in any other.”

However, while Abbott has the support of Trump, O’Rourke will have to convince Texas without the help of national Democrats. During a press conference in January, he wanted President Joe Biden and any other politician from Washington, DC, to stay away from his campaign.

“I’m not interested in any national politician — anyone outside of Texas — coming into this state to help decide the outcome of this,” O’Rourke said, noting that he wants only to “work with” and “listen to” people from the Lone Star State.

The general election is on November 8.

