SOTU: Joe Biden Botches Renaming Rust Belt

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: US President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration’s efforts to lead a …
J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden on Tuesday botched a story about renaming the Rust Belt during his State of the Union address.

Biden, apparently choosing to go off script, was unable to properly express why the Rust Belt would be renamed.

After commenting that Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said, “It’s time to bury the label ‘Rust Belt,'” Biden stuttered, “It’s time to see, what used to be called the Rust Belt — the, the, the home of, of significant resurgence of manufacturing”:

Only 36 percent of voters say Biden is fit enough to lead the nation, a Sunday Harvard/Harris poll revealed.

Sixty-four percent of voters said Biden is “too old” to properly lead the nation. Thirty-six percent said he is “fit enough to be president.”

Biden made some other mistakes during his speech:

