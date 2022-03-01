Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) interrupted President Joe Biden during the State of the Union speech Tuesday night after he began talking about service members in Afghanistan.

“You put them in, 13 of them,” Boebert yelled, in reference to the 13 service members killed during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Democrats booed her, according to a Daily Beast journalist. Biden did not respond.

Lauren Boebert just said "You put them in, 13 of them." Democrats boo her. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 2, 2022

That was Lauren Boebert who shouted out during the State of the Union to say that 13 people had died in Afghanistan. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 2, 2022

The moment was reminiscent of when Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) interrupted then-President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address, with “You lie!”

Biden did not mention his decision to withdraw troops in Afghanistan or the disastrous way it unfolded.

Rather, he said, “Our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan faced many dangers,” and began talking about their exposure to toxic substances.

“When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best-trained warriors were never the same: Headaches, numbness, dizziness, a cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin,” Biden said.

Boebert tweeted that she could not contain herself when Biden mentioned “flag draped coffins.”

“When Biden said flag draped coffins I couldn’t stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there,” she tweeted after the address.

When Biden said flag draped coffins I couldn't stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there. Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022

Boebert live-tweeted the entire address. “Back to the basement,” she tweeted as Biden concluded.

Back to the basement. #SOTU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.