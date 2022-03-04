The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the Republican campaign arm, released a video emphasizing vulnerable Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) being an “outspoken supporter” of President Joe Biden as others jump the ship with his sinking poll numbers.

The NRCC released a video targeting Kaptur for her continued support of the president. The footage captures Kaptur giving a speech thanking Biden for his “outstanding” work during his first year and noting that he has done “more good works than any” of the other presidents she has worked with before.

After the clips of Kaptur, the video shows multiple news articles showing Biden’s low poll numbers and bad job reviews. His poll numbers have been freefalling as he has seen a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and rising crime.

With all of this, Kaptur told the Blade — which noted that Biden “has some of the lowest approval ratings of his recent predecessors” — she has the “highest respect” for Biden, adding that “no president in my service, and I have walked alongside six of them, has done what he’s done already for this community and the Great Lakes.”

However, this comes as a poll from the left-wing CNN revealed that 58 percent of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling his presidency, “with most of that group saying there’s literally nothing Biden has done since taking office that they approve of.”

This also comes as Democrats in tough election battles across the country appear to be avoiding being seen with, or speaking about, Biden, as he has been in office for over a year and continues to have poor poll numbers. In fact, Axios also reported that swing district House and Senate candidates avoid mentioning “Biden” or “@POTUS” on social media accounts for their campaigns.

In early February, Rasmussen Reports also revealed that Biden’s approval rating was significantly lower than former President Donald Trump’s at the same point in his presidency in 2018.

With all of this, NRCC spokeswoman Courtney Parella in a statement indicated that Kaptur would have a hard time winning reelection in November if she continues to be an “outspoken supporter” of Biden.

“November 8th will be a very bad day for Marcy Kaptur if she continues to praise President Biden and his record of skyrocketing prices, soaring crime, and an unmitigated crisis at the southern border,” Parella said.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.