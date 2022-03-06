Arizona’s AMMO Inc. Donating One Million Rounds to Ukraine Forces

Scottsdale, Arizona-based AMMO Inc. is donating one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s fighting forces.

AMMO Inc. CEO Fred Wagenhals explained the decision by saying, “First of all, I believe in the Second Amendment. I also believe in freedom and democracy,” FOX 10 reported.

He decided to send the one million rounds after talking to his former NASCAR colleague Richard Childress.

Wagenhals has a private plane ready and waiting to make the delivery as soon as government clearance is received.

AMMO, Inc. Offers to Donate One Million Rounds of Ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Support of Their Fight for Freedomhttps://t.co/bevaOw0rER pic.twitter.com/6MWpzr5miJ — AMMO INC (@ammoincusa) February 28, 2022

Remington is also sending one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s fighting forces.

The renowned ammunition manufacturer announced their plans via Twitter on Friday:

We heard President Zelenskyy's call. Remington is sending 1M rounds of ammo to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/VYhHbeJ8EA — Remington (@RemingtonArms) March 4, 2022

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.