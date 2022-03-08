Average Gas Price Jumps 11 Cents in One Day to Record High $4.173

The national average price of gas on Tuesday jumped 11 cents in one day, surpassing 2008’s former record high of $4.103 per gallon.

The new record high, set Tuesday, is $4.173, according to AAA. Tuesday’s record high is seven cents more costly than 2008’s record high.

The Democrats’ response to the record high gas prices is reportedly to ban Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal imports while looking to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for “energy security.” The White House confirmed Monday they are in talks with the socialist regime to boost the nation’s oil production.

At the same time, the White House is looking to ease sanctions on Iran through a new nuclear deal. Iran has a large capacity to produce oil and currently supplies China with its resource.

Meanwhile, China and Russia are allies. China also buys oil from Russia, which is invading Ukraine, a non-NATO ally.

The Democrats’ consideration to block the purchase of oil from Russia and instead rely on oil production from Russian allies is significant. The current administration’s dependence on imported oil is leading to America’s purchasing oil from undemocratic nations.

Jen Psaki confirms Biden administration officials are discussing "energy security" — purchasing more oil — with countries like Venezuela and Iran. Biden would rather get oil from terrorists than Texas. pic.twitter.com/iGhj0YEw7h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 7, 2022

The White House was questioned Monday if implementing energy independence initiatives would reduce American energy prices faster than implementing unproven renewable energy theories. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the theories of renewable energy would more quickly solve the nation’s energy crisis than opening the Keystone Pipeline and permitting oil leases on public lands.

