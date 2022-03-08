Sacramento Church Shooter in U.S. Illegally, Barred from Gun Possession

The illegal alien, who killed four people and then took his own life in a February 28, 2022, Sacramento church shooting, was already barred from possessing a firearm.

The Associated Press reported that the gunman was a father who was estranged from his wife and was meeting his three daughters at the church for a supervised visit. He shot and killed his daughters and their supervisor, then took his own life.

On March 6, 2022, the AP identified the deceased father as 39-year-old David Mora and noted that he “was in the country illegally.”

Moreover, Mora was “under a restraining order that barred him from possessing a firearm.”

Mora was out on bail at the time he opened fire in the church. He had been arrested five days prior “on charges of resisting arrest, battery on a police officer and driving under the influence.”

The New York Post reports that Mora “was arrested on Feb. 23 for driving under the influence, assaulting an officer and medical staff.”

According to the Post: “ICE issued a detainer — a request that the suspect be held until the agency can transfer him into custody and put him into deportation proceedings. However, due to California’s ‘sanctuary state’ law, authorities say they were barred from holding him or communicating with ICE about his release and he left on bail on a $15,000 bond.”

