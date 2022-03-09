$1.5 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill Expands Diversity, Inclusion at Office of Director of National Intelligence

The $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill the House plans to vote on Wednesday contains a provision that would expand diversity, equality, and inclusion at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

House leaders released the legislative text for the $1.5 trillion omnibus bill Wednesday morning; the House plans to pass the bill by the end of Wednesday.

Conservative lawmakers from the Republican Study Committee (RSC) and the Heritage Foundation criticized the fact that this bill will be voted on less than 12 hours after it was released to lawmakers and the public, giving them little time to understand what is in the bill.

While lawmakers may focus on larger items in the bill, there is a provision in the legislative text that could dramatically impact the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

One section of the bill authorizes Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence, to expand the workforce activity of the office as it relates to “diversity, equality, inclusion, or accessibility.”

Heritage Action for America wrote in a letter that lawmakers have little time to read the gigantic bill, saying:

… the bill includes thousands of earmarks airdropped into the omnibus without transparency or thorough vetting.

Members and staff will have had less than 12 hours to read 2,741 pages and account for $1.5 trillion in spending. To make matters worse, the divided question before the House would require that both portions of the question pass, thereby ensuring a vote of support for security related funding is a vote in support of the omnibus. Members should reject this false choice and this blatant political maneuvering that will usher in historic levels of discretionary spending and Leftist policies.

“Heritage Action opposes the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 (H.R. 2471) and will include it as a key vote on our legislative scorecard,” Heritage added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.