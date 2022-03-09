Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said that Democrats have made “climate their God” and called to create an Operation Warp Speed energy initiative to combat exorbitant energy prices rising under President Joe Biden.

As Americans continue to suffer from rising energy prices, Blackburn said Americans need to have an Operation Warp Speed-style effort to open America’s energy production. Then-President Donald Trump used Operation Warp Speed to boost the production of coronavirus vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.

Blackburn lamented that Biden unraveled Trump’s policies that led to “energy independence” as part of making “climate their God.”

She said that under Trump America was a net exporter of energy and that Biden determined to end that energy legacy on “day one” of his administration. To combat this, Blackburn said America needs an all-hands-on-deck effort to revive Trump’s energy revolution.

“We need an Operation Warp Speed on energy where the President would challenge our federal agencies, the Department of Energy, the EPA, working with the private sector, our energy companies, so that we get the price down on consumers for what it costs. to fuel our economy, to fuel our vehicles, to heat our homes, to put the energy into industry to create more USA-made product,” Blackburn told Breitbart News.

As part of this initiative, the Tennesee senator called to rebuild the Keystone XL pipeline, open up drilling to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWF) region for oil exploration, and approve more leases for natural gas and oil production.

Blackburn said that once Biden was inaugurated you could tell from the futures markets that energy prices were going up because people “did not see a promising future for oil and gas because Biden said he wanted to end the use of fossil fuels.”

She added that expensive gas prices push Americans towards “very expensive electric vehicles,” public transportation, and away from personal cars.

