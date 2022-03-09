Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D), one of the Democrats vying to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), continued to peddle the fake narrative on the state’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which bars classroom discussions on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade.

“Do me a favor and say gay,” the DeSantis critic said in a social media post the same day leftists had a collective meltdown over the Florida Senate passing the Parental Rights in Education bill, which they have falsely labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, despite the fact that no such demands are in the legislation. Rather, it states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards”:

Do me a favor and say gay. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 8, 2022

However, Fried, along with her far-left counterparts, have continued to spread misinformation on the bill, which protects young children from discussions that are not age-appropriate. Florida Senate Democrats — namely Sens. Janet Cruz, Loranne Ausley, Tina Polsky, and Lori Berman– took it upon themselves to walk together and sing a “gay” chant in an apparent attempt to “own” Republicans this week:

We’ve got one thing to say to our GOP colleagues — GAY! pic.twitter.com/AiXzW0chUq — Florida Senate Democrats (@FLSenateDems) March 7, 2022

Upon the state Senate passing the parental rights measure, far leftists, including members of the establishment media, deemed the move both “homophobic” and “reprehensible”:

NEW: Republicans in the Florida Senate just passed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, sending it to DeSantis’ desk. This is a reprehensible assault on children’s safety, mental health, protection, and freedom. Democrats won’t stop fighting to protect LGBTQ+ students from these attacks. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 8, 2022

“You can say ‘gay’ all you want, but why do you feel compelled to say it to kindergartners?” DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw asked in response to Fried’s call.

“They are not old enough to understand what ‘gay’ and ‘straight’ means. Let kids be kids,” she continued, later adding that it should be a non-issue because “it’s common sense that children shouldn’t be exposed to inappropriate sexual content in schools”:

You can say “gay” all you want, but why do you feel compelled to say it to kindergartners? They are not old enough to understand what “gay” and “straight” means. Let kids be kids. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 9, 2022

It should be a non issue, because it’s common sense that children shouldn’t be exposed to inappropriate sexual content in schools — but unfortunately that has happened, and parents need assurance it won’t happen again. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 9, 2022

DeSantis also addressed the misinformation directly this week.

“Does it say that in the bill?” DeSantis asked a reporter during Monday’s press conference. “Does it say that in the bill? I’m asking you to tell me what’s in the bill, because you are pushing false narratives. It doesn’t matter what critics say.”

The reporter then said, “It says it bans classroom instruction on sexual identity and gender orientation.”

DeSantis responded, “For who? For grades pre-k through three — 5-year-olds, 6-year-olds, 7-year-olds. The idea that you wouldn’t be honest about that and tell people what it actually says– it’s why people don’t trust people like you, because you peddle false narratives.”

Notably, a University of North Florida (UNF) survey released last month showed DeSantis crushing both of his potential Democrat opponents — Fried and Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) — by over 20 percentage points.