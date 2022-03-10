Democrat Kyrsten Sinema: Biden Doing ‘Nothing’ to Stop Illegal Immigration

President Joe Biden has done “nothing” to stop the current record-setting flow of border crossers and illegal aliens to the United States-Mexico border, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) says.

During a press conference on Thursday, Sinema suggested that the Biden administration has not made it a priority to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking across the southern border despite its having major impacts on American communities in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.

“Nothing, there’s not been any active steps to stem the flow of migrants from the border,” Sinema said, according to local media. “One of the things I’ve been working on with my colleagues in both parties is to discuss the fact that the current flow is unsustainable.”

“[Washington] D.C. has shown little regard for the actual crisis that’s occurring in Arizona, and we know that,” Sinema continued. “We’ve paid the price for the federal government’s failure to fix our broken immigration system for most of my lifetime.”

Sinema is currently pushing to increase the number of U.S. Border Patrol agents stationed across the southern border and fund communication programs across Mexico and Central America to warn potential migrants not to take the often deadly journey to the border.

“The administration does need to take action,” Sinema said of the Biden administration.

“There hasn’t been as much movement on this as those of us in border states like Arizona and Texas have been calling for, for many years,” Sinema said.

In 2021, more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens arrived at the southern border. This year, experts predict more than 2.1 million to arrive.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens are being released into the U.S. interior every few months. From January 2021 to August 2021, for example, more than half a million were released into the U.S. interior.

In January of this year, more than 62,500 border crossers and illegal aliens were released into the U.S. interior — a foreign population more than twice the size of Princeton, New Jersey; nearly twice the size of Lexington, Massachusetts; and more than six times the size of Jackson, Wyoming.

