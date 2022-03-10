A lawsuit brought by illegal aliens who sought to secure American taxpayer-funded stimulus checks as part of a federal Chinese coronavirus relief package had their case thrown out by a district court judge in Maryland this week.

The lawsuit was filed in 2020, claiming that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act discriminated against the illegal alien spouses of American citizens because it required that applicants for stimulus checks have a Social Security number.

Judge Ellen Hollander, appointed by former President Obama, dismissed the lawsuit on Monday, on the grounds that it violated the Anti-Injunction Act.

“The main thing stimulus checks for illegal aliens would stimulate is more illegal immigration,” Dale Wilcox, with the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI), said in a statement.

“Congress knew that, and was absolutely right to reserve the stimulus for American citizens and certain legal aliens,” Wilcox said. “We are pleased that the court dismissed this meritless lawsuit, which had no basis in the Constitution.”

The case is Rueda v. Yellen, No. 1:20-cv-01102 in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.

