President Biden did not receive a game-changing approval bounce after the State of the Union address (SOTU), as his approval rating remains underwater by double digits, a Wall Street Journal survey released Friday found.

The survey, conducted by Impact Research and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates after Biden’s SOTU address, found 57 percent disapproving of Biden’s job performance, compared to 42 percent who approved — a net negative of -15 percent. WSJ said these figures come “despite favorable marks for the president’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a recent State of the Union speech, which provided him an opportunity to directly speak to millions of Americans.”

Not only did Biden fail to see a positive change in this survey, but 63 percent of voters said they disapprove of his handling of inflation. Further, a plurality, 47 percent, said Republicans would be better suited to handle rampant inflation, compared to 30 percent who said Democrats would be better suited. Republicans also best Democrats in a generic ballot, 46 percent to 41 percent, “with Republicans gaining support among Black and Hispanic voters since the last Journal poll.” That is a two-point jump from the three-point edge Republicans held roughly three months ago.

According to WSJ:

The survey also found Republicans making gains among minority groups. By 9 percentage points, Hispanic voters in the new poll said they would back a Republican candidate for Congress over a Democrat. The two parties had been tied among Hispanic voters in the Journal’s survey in November. Democratic margins also eroded among Black voters, who favored a Democrat for Congress by 35 percentage points in the new survey, down from 56 points in November. Support for a Republican candidate rose to 27% among Black voters, up from 12% in November.

“The mood of the country hasn’t gotten any better since the last poll. In fact, it’s gotten a little worse,” Democrat pollster John Anzalone observed.

The survey, taken March 2-7, 2022, among 1,500 respondents, has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percent.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls currently shows Biden underwater, -8 percent, as Americans continue to grapple with rampant inflation and record-breaking gasoline highs in the last week alone.