American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the second-largest teacher’s union in the United States, has been getting trolled into oblivion for sharing a “We Stand with Ukraine” poster in which the flag is unintentionally upside down.

Shared on the union’s official Twitter account, the photo featured AFT presidents Randi Weingarten and Evelyn DeJesus posing with the poster that mistakenly placed Ukraine’s yellow and blue colors in reverse.

For reference, the Ukraine flag actually looks like this:

Fort Frances stands with Ukraine! Flags are available now at the library by donation (min. $5 suggested). Limit 1 flag per household. Borderland Pride will forward all funds to the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukrainian relief fund. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/rY2pYHYEYC — Fort Frances Public Library (@FFPLTC) March 15, 2022

Considering that these are the presidents of the second-largest union for educators holding a professionally-printed pro-Ukraine poster, people on social media pulled no punches in their mockery of such a display:

They “stand with Ukraine” so sincerely that they don’t even know what the flag looks like 🇺 https://t.co/nc5ueEs8SR — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 16, 2022

Thank you for explaining why our schools have failed. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 16, 2022

The Ukrainian flag is blue over gold, resembling blue sky over fields of wheat. pic.twitter.com/l0CVyI1VDr — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) March 16, 2022

AFT President @rweingarten is not an educator, she is a political hack. She endlessly masked our kids, celebrated when the FBI targeted concerned parents and now reveals that she doesn’t know how to fly a Ukrainian flag properly. America’s students deserve better. https://t.co/eZTiTLkGK0 — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) March 16, 2022

Stop the show" For more than half a century, #AFT and #Democrats have been in control of our schools, racially exploiting Blacks & Hispanics for political & monetary gain.arresting those who dare seek a better education outside of their ZipCode, denying right to #SchoolChoice https://t.co/3m5p8W8CrO — Hamlet Garcia (@Hamletgarcia17) March 16, 2022

Just this past February, Randi Weingarten said that masking children in schools is “absolutely the right way” to educate them at the moment and applauded New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to keep the mask mandate in place until March.

“I think I’m just going to lift up the one governor who I think is doing it absolutely the right way,” Weingarten, who posed with an upside-down photo of the Ukrainian flag, told CNN.

As Breitbart News recently profiled, Weingarten has “used her organization as a driving force behind keeping schools closed and children masked, despite the ample and growing evidence that both have been absolutely detrimental for the social and educational development of children as well as their mental health.”

“In November 2020, AFT affiliated United Federation of Teachers pushed heavily for the shut down of New York City’s entire public school system,” Breitbart reported. “Meanwhile, Weingarten also recently came under fire for saying on MSNBC that masking children in school can only end when there is ‘no transmission in schools.'”