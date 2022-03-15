Arrest Made in Shooting Attacks on Homeless in D.C. and New York City

Suspect in Killings of Homeless Men
The manhunt for the individual believed to have shot 5 people living on the streets in Washington, DC, and New York City came to an end on Tuesday when an unidentified man was arrested in the nation’s capital.

Agents with the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT) Washington Field Division made the arrest following the shootings, which took place over a nine-day span. Two of the shooting victims died.

CBS reported some of the details of the case, including that a $70,000 award had been offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect:

CBS New York reports that surveillance video from the most recent shooting shows the suspect looking around and walking past the victim before turning around and kicking him several times, then pulling out a gun and firing. 

In a joint statement before the arrest, [NYC Mayor Eric] Adams and Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “As our law enforcement agencies work quickly with federal partners to locate the suspect, we are also calling on unsheltered residents to seek shelter.”

USA Today reported on Tuesday, “The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, said in a tweet Tuesday morning a suspect was arrested in the district and being interviewed at the department’s homicide offices.”

