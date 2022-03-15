Arrest Made in Shooting Attacks on Homeless in D.C. and New York City

The manhunt for the individual believed to have shot 5 people living on the streets in Washington, DC, and New York City came to an end on Tuesday when an unidentified man was arrested in the nation’s capital.

Agents with the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT) Washington Field Division made the arrest following the shootings, which took place over a nine-day span. Two of the shooting victims died.

CBS reported some of the details of the case, including that a $70,000 award had been offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect:

CBS New York reports that surveillance video from the most recent shooting shows the suspect looking around and walking past the victim before turning around and kicking him several times, then pulling out a gun and firing. … In a joint statement before the arrest, [NYC Mayor Eric] Adams and Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “As our law enforcement agencies work quickly with federal partners to locate the suspect, we are also calling on unsheltered residents to seek shelter.”

We need everyone to take a moment to watch the below video. This suspect is wanted in connection to 2 homicides and at least 3 additional shootings of homeless men in DC & NYC. Community tips help solve cases. Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 with info. @NYPDnews @ATFWashington pic.twitter.com/2kY3jXomSE — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 14, 2022

USA Today reported on Tuesday, “The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, said in a tweet Tuesday morning a suspect was arrested in the district and being interviewed at the department’s homicide offices.”

