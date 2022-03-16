Poll: Americans Ditching Masks

Americans are finally ditching masks, which the left pushed for essentially the last two years, a survey from The Economist/YouGov revealed.

“In the past seven days, how often have you worn a mask on your face when outside your home?” the survey asked as Americans revealed a waning devotion to covering their faces, two years after the start of the pandemic.

Fifty-six percent revealed that they only wear a mask “some of the time” or “never” — 27 percent and 29 percent, respectively. Forty-four percent still said they wear a mask often, either “most of the time” (16 percent) or “always” (28 percent).

That reality coincides with the fact that 56 percent are generally not worried about “experiencing” the coronavirus, the survey, taken March 12-15, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens found.

While blue state leaders have moved to lift their final restrictions, including mask mandates, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced last week it would extend the mask mandate for public transportation, moving it from March 18 to April 18. Meanwhile, British Airways became the first major airline to remove its mask mandate, followed by Virgin Atlantic.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Yet, British Airways did note that there will be an exception for flights to countries with their own “restrictions and legal requirements,” which currently includes nations such as the United States. Virgin Atlantic also announced that they will be dropping mask requirements, albeit with a more graduated approach, by starting with removing mask requirements for passengers travelling between London or Manchester and the Caribbean from Wednesday. [sic]

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution that would ban President Joe Biden’s mask mandates for public transportation, 57-40. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is among those who voted against.

“Today, the Senate said enough is enough, and sent a message to unelected government bureaucrats to stop the anti-science, nanny state requirement of travel mask mandates,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said in a statement, blasting “unelected bureaucrats” for continuing to “defy science by imposing an ineffective and restrictive mask mandate for individuals travelling on public transit and airplanes.” [sic]