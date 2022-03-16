Watch: San Diego Woman Allegedly Stabs Officer, Gets Shot Dead

San Diego Sheriff’s deputies and at least one San Diego Officer confronted a 47-year-old woman over an eviction notice and shot and killed her after she allegedly stabbed the officer with a knife.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the incident occurred in the city’s Little Italy “at the Acqua Vista Condominiums on West Beech Street near State Street.”

A deputy served 47-year-old Yan Li an eviction notice and she allegedly held a large knife throughout her exchange with the deputy. Li allegedly claimed the deputy was an “imposter” and refused to comply with demands to drop the knife. She then shut the door on the deputy and he called for backup.

The deputy, joined by others, entered the apartment a short time later and Yan Li allegedly charges with the knife, stabbing the San Diego officer.

The Los Angeles Times points out the deputies and a second San Diego officer opened fire after the first officer was stabbed, and Li died from her wounds.

The Union-Tribune noted that between the first deputy’s contact with Li and the final entrance into her apartment law enforcement learned that “Li had threatened the complex’s manager and a maintenance worker with a knife” on the previous day.

