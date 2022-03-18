Don Young, Longest Serving Member of Current Congress, Dead at 88

Rep. Don Young (R-AK), the longest-serving member of the current Congress, died on Friday at the age of 88.

Young’s office confirmed his death in a statement issued Friday night:

It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young (R-AK), the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved. His beloved wife Anne was by his side.

Republican Rep. Don Young, the Dean of the House and the longest serving member of the current Congress, has died. Here is the statement just sent out from his office: pic.twitter.com/o3iVWrFGdP — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) March 19, 2022

Young served as Alaska’s only congressman since March 6, 1973, after winning a special election.

“Nearly everything that has advanced for Alaska is a result of Don Young’s tenacious work,” Young’s office said. “From the Trans-Alaska pipeline, to the Ketchikan Shipyard, to the Magnuson Stevens Act, which transformed the American fishing industry, to the numerous land exchanges he fought for, Don Young’s legacy cannot be overstated.”

Alaska law requires Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK) to hold a special election to fill Young’s seat within three months from Young’s death date.

Young, who was running for reelection to serve a 26th term as Alaska’s representative, was excited about the prospect of serving in an expected Republican-controlled House of Representatives after the 2022 midterms, according to his chief of staff Jack Ferguson.

“That was his goal, and he felt he could best help the state in the position he’s held all these years,” said Ferguson. “He was vibrant, he had a lot of energy, he’s very clear of mind, spoke clearly about what he wanted to accomplish, set goals that he wanted to make happen, and was happy to be running.”

“Don Young’s legacy as a fighter for the state will live on, as will his fundamental goodness and his honor. We will miss him dearly. His family, his staff, and his many friends ask Alaskans for their prayers during this difficult time,” his office’s statement continued. “In the coming days, we will be sharing more details about plans for a celebration of his life and his legacy.”