Dr. Anthony Fauci has repeatedly warned this week that Americans should not get too comfortable in living in a restriction-less world, asserting yet again that people must be aware that they “may have to reverse” their move to pre-pandemic normality.

Fauci has continued to speak about the potential risks of the “Stealth Omicron” sub-variant BA.2 and the impact it could have on the United States, although he has acknowledged that it “doesn’t appear to make the disease any more severe” than omicron. However, he is already warning of another increase in cases.

“I would not be surprised if in the next few weeks we see somewhat of either a flattening of our diminution or maybe even an increase,” Fauci said during an appearance on the podcast Start Here.

“Whether or not that is going to lead to another surge, a mini surge, or maybe even a moderate surge is very unclear because there are a lot of other things that are going on right now,” Fauci said, acknowledging that Americans are sick of coronavirus and the restrictions imposed upon them by officials but warning that they may come back in full swing.

“You can go ahead and continue to tiptoe towards normality, which is what we’re doing, but at the same time, be aware that you may have to reverse,” Fauci said, refusing to leave the era of mandates in the past.

Earlier this week, Fauci stated that Americans need to be “flexible” enough to reinstitute mandates if officials deem it necessary:

NEW: Fauci warns it may be "necessary" to "re-institute" restrictions, such as forced masking pic.twitter.com/IeeA0iayGn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2022

Yet, while states have lifted their remaining mask mandates — Hawaii is on deck to do so this month — Americans are still not free from restrictions, as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) moved to extend the mask mandate for public transportation for another month.

Fauci’s remarks lend credence to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who cautioned that leftists will reinstitute mandates after the midterm elections.

“The minute those elections are over, they will impose mandates if they feel the need to do that,” the governor warned last week. “They will impose restrictions.”