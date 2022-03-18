‘What an Amazing Woman!’: Lia Thomas Mocked on Social Media After Crushing Female Competitors

Lia Thomas, a man, got in the water on Thursday and virtually lapped his female competitors as he cruised to an easy victory in the NCAA women’s 500-yard freestyle race.

Thomas faced not only elite Division I female swimmers but also two Olympic female swimmers. The race video was shared widely on social media and showed just how dominant an average male swimmer can be against elite female swimmers.

Lia Thomas just took first place at the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Women's Swimming & Diving Championships in the 500 freestyle. #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/UWvDQMYHRJ — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) March 17, 2022

After the race, ESPN gave Thomas an interview in which they didn’t even pretend like there was anything weird about what Thomas was doing, or anything wrong with him asserting his inherent male advantages over the female competitors:

“It means the world to be here.” Lia Thomas spoke about swimming in the NCAA women's championships. pic.twitter.com/aP0afVA0KE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 18, 2022

While ESPN may have felt fine treating this absolute farce like an actual athletic event, the internet didn’t pull any punches.

This is a man. A man who is stealing opportunities from women in sport. Remove this misogynist fraud once and for all. — Dominique Samuels (@DominiqueTaegon) March 18, 2022

Why is @SportsCenter even entertaining an interview with “Lia”? Go speak with Emma, the real first place winner. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 18, 2022

Lia Thomas spent 21 years of his life as a man. Said he is now a woman and in less than a year became a national champion in women’s swimming. And as a society, we’re supposed to accept this as totally okay? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 18, 2022

So far in 2022: “Rachel” Levine was named “woman of the year.” “Lia” Thomas became the best “female” swimmer. What’s next? Will @DanCrenshawTX or @AdamKinzinger be named “Republican of the Year”? 🏻‍♂️ clown world. — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) March 18, 2022

This picture tells you everything you need to know about what the other competitors (who are actually women) feel about Lia Thomas being allowed to compete. #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/Xo4RCEBOXL — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) March 18, 2022

I have two young daughters who are just beginning to show an interest in sports. I don't want to have to look them in the eye one day and explain why the best they can possibly do is second place. This is totally unfair. Women's sports are for women. pic.twitter.com/f2GagtshGW — Fadde (@fadde) March 18, 2022

Others chose to use the moment to celebrate Emma Weyant, the female Olympian who came in second behind Thomas. Though she came in second, given that Weyant is an actual female, she is the true winner of the race.

Round of applause for Emma Weyant, the UVA swimmer who placed second in the 500y freestyle tonight, behind Lia Thomas. Second is the new first. #savewomenssports pic.twitter.com/NtHookm3qQ — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) March 18, 2022

This is Emma Weyant from the University of Virginia. She finished in second place to Lia Thomas in the women’s 500 Free at the NCAA national championships. But she’s the true winner to all of us. pic.twitter.com/RbMAT3w2Dz — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) March 18, 2022

Others chose to find the humor at the moment:

After Watching Lia Thomas, Little Girl Adjusts Dreams To Just Winning Second Place At Olympics https://t.co/h4mRuvs5Y2 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 15, 2022

Thomas has other races scheduled for Friday, so there are more records from past female competitors and more hopes and dreams of current female competitors to be erased.

Good job, NCAA.