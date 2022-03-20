One Person Dead, Numerous Wounded in Arkansas Car Show Shooting

One person was killed and numerous others wounded in a shooting at an Arkansas car show Saturday night.

ABC News reports one person dead and at least 20 injured while NBC affiliated KARK places the figures at one dead and “at least 24 injured.”

MonticelloLive.com notes the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. “in the parking lot of the former Fred’s Dollar Store” in Dumas, Arkansas.

Dumas police chief Keith Finch indicates that “multiple gunmen” were involved in the incident.

The Associated Press notes one individual is in custody in connection with the shooting.

The AP points out the car show in Dumas is held “each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, according the website of the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization.”

Wallace McGehee, the car show’s organizer, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and the community.

“For something like this to happen, it’s a tragedy,” McGehee told KATV at the scene. “We did this here for 16 years without a problem.”

