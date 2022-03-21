Alleged Intruder Meets Armed Homeowner, Gets Shot Multiple Times

An alleged intruder tried to break into a Perry, Iowa, home on Sunday night and was shot multiple times by the homeowner.

WHO13 reported that the alleged intruder, 22-year-old Hunter Keasey, had numerous gunshot wounds when Dallas County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene shortly before 11 p.m.

Keasey was allegedly “trying to break into the home when the homeowner opened fire to defend his family.”

KCCI noted that Dallas County deputies released a statement which said, “It was quickly determined that Keasey was actively trying to break into the residence when the homeowner defended his family and fired multiple rounds at Keasey,”

They added, “There is no relationship between Keasey and the residents of this address. There is no danger to the public at this time and this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Keasey allegedly tried to make the entry “through a rear entry door.” Police observed, “These acts caused fear to the homeowner for himself and his family, who were also inside the residence, to the extent the homeowner discharged a firearm to prevent entry into the home.”

Keasey has been released from the medical facility and is now lodged in the Dallas County Jail.

