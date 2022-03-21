Exclusive: Ted Cruz Endorses Rep. Mary Miller for Reelection in Illinois

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is endorsing Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) for reelection in Illinois’ 15th district, highlighting her devotion to securing the border and protecting both life and the Second Amendment, Breitbart News has learned.

Rep. Miller is facing off against fellow Republican Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) due to redistricting in the state, with portions of both of their districts (31 percent for Miller and 27 percent for Rodney) comprising the new 15th district.

On Monday, Cruz announced his endorsement of the Miller, a House Freedom Caucus member.

“I’m proud to endorse Mary Miller for Congress in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, and I ask my fellow patriots to support her,” Cruz said in a statement, describing Miler as “the kind of fighter we need in Congress who works every day to secure our border, protect life, and protect the Second Amendment.”

Notably, Miller has also earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump who won the 15th district in 2020 with nearly 70 percent of the vote. He deemed her a “champion of our American First Agenda”:

Happy New Year! I am blessed to start out 2022 by receiving President Donald Trump’s endorsement for my re-election in IL-15. I promise to always be a fighter for the America First Agenda.🇺🇸 This will be the year we take our country back. Join me ➡️ https://t.co/8CTzBd4fuE pic.twitter.com/tgI1etuPwg — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) January 1, 2022

“Senator Ted Cruz is a conservative champion, and I am honored to have his endorsement,” Miller said of the Texas Republican’s endorsement.

“I am proud to fight alongside Senator Cruz to protect our Second Amendment, defend the unborn, and stop the Democrat takeover of our elections,” she continued. “We will never back down in our fight against Joe Biden and the Democrats’ America Last agenda.”

“Grassroots conservatives across the country follow Senator Cruz’s lead because he is an unapologetic conservative, and he is not afraid to take on the corrupt DC establishment of both parties to save America from the radical left,” Miller added.

The Illinois Republican primary is June 28, 2022.