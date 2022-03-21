Jesse Jensen, a former Army Ranger and current Task Force Argo president looking to unseat Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) in the midterms, told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday that President Joe Biden has embarrassed the country on the international stage.

Jensen told Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle that he has never been more “embarrassed by my government in my life” following the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, where 13 service members were killed and thousands of Americans and American allies were left stranded in the country.

He also said that “Biden ignored military advice,” further explaining that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley told Biden that more service members were needed to hold Bagram Airfield in order to make it safer to evacuate people. But, as Jensen said, Biden instead wanted to stand by an artificial timeline to have everyone evacuated, even with fewer service members on hand. “I believe as a result of that there are 13 Marines that died because Hamid Karzai International Airport had zero standoff.”

Jensen said he was angered the most seeing that “Joe Biden was checking his watch when those 13 Marines were coming home under the flag.”

After the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, when thousands of Americans and American allies were trapped in the country, he co-founded Task Force Argo. The task force is a volunteer organization that raised $7 million to help bring home American citizens and legal permanent residents (LPRs) who helped the U.S. during the time service members were in the country, and were then stranded there, along with their families.

The 0rganization chartered five flights to rescue 2,600 Afghan allies and more than 61 American citizens. Jensens noted that it was “in spite of the State Department really trying to block us at every single turn.” He clarified that all the people involved in the disastrous withdrawal need to be held accountable and said, “You can draw a straight line from the debacle in Afghanistan to where we are in Ukraine.”

Regarding Russia, he stated that “Despite the gaslighting of the Democratic Party, the Trump administration was incredibly hard on Russia… If you look at the sanctions that they imposed, if you look at the policies that they had.”

“You see, you know, the strength that was projected by President Trump and you see the weakness that has been projected by Joe Biden, and you know, elections have consequences, folks… we brought this on ourselves, and we need to stand up and be counted in 2022, and again in 2024,” he continued, underscoring how much better the former president was at foreign policy and on the world stage than President Biden.

In fact, as gas prices have gone up by over a dollar and inflation has skyrocketed this past year, Jensen said, “The reason that those gas prices went up is because of the failed policies of the Biden administration. It’s been one thing after another after another — 40-year-high inflation.”

The former Army Ranger said this as Biden, along with a handful of Democrats — such as Jensen’s opponent — have blamed the rising gas prices and inflation on Putin instead of blaming themselves, despite the fact that the price of gas was already increasing on Biden’s watch before Putin began building up troops in Ukraine.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.