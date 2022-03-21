Ninth Circuit Affirms Trump Victory in Legal Feud with Stormy Daniels

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a victory for former President Donald Trump in his legal feud with pornographic actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump said in a statement:

The 9th Circuit just issued a final ruling in the Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) frivolous lawsuit case against me brought by her disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, upholding the lower court ruling that she owes me nearly $300,000 in attorney fees, costs, and sanctions (not including appeal costs).

A lower federal court judge ordered Daniels to pay Trump roughly $292,000 in attorney’s fees after she unsuccessfully sued the former president for defamation.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was ordered to pay 75 percent of the president’s legal fees in connection to the case, according to Trump lawyer Charles Harder. Earlier in December, Harder petitioned U.S. District Judge S. James Otero to make Daniels pay $800,000 in fees and other sanctions. The breakdown of the now-ordered payments is $293,000 for legal fees and $1,000 for sanctions.

Trump once again denied any sexual relationship with Daniels in his statement. “As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to,” Trump said. “The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me.”

Trump also called the lawsuit a “purely political stunt.”

“The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have been started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal,” Trump said. “Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me.”

"P.S. The Fake News probably won't report this story," Trump added.