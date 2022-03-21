Most Americans are not confident that President Joe Biden will secure the United States’ borders, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Monday found.

During Biden’s State of the Union address weeks ago, he declared that border security is necessary to advance liberty and justice.

“And if we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure the border and fix the immigration system,” he declared. “We can do both. At our border, we’ve installed new technology like cutting-edge scanners to better detect drug smuggling.”

He continued:

We’ve set up joint patrols with Mexico and Guatemala to catch more human traffickers. We’re putting in place dedicated immigration judges so families fleeing persecution and violence can have their cases heard faster. We’re securing commitments and supporting partners in South and Central America to host more refugees and secure their own borders.

Biden then pivoted to his priority of providing a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, making no mention of his rollback of Trump-era immigration policies — including ushering in Catch and Release — which has worsened the situation on the southern border. As Breitbart News reported in January, Biden released a record number of border crossers into the U.S. interior via the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program. He also made no mention in the speech of flights made in the dead of night, dropping off illegal aliens into cities all across the country.

Given that, the Trafalgar Group survey asked, “President Biden recently said America needs secure borders, how confident are you that he will deliver on that promise?”

Most, 65.2 percent, said they are not confident he will deliver on that promise, and of those, 52.9 percent are “not confident at all.”

Additionally, 76.2 percent of Republicans expressed that they are not confident, as did 76.6 percent of independent voters. However, 57.4 percent of Democrats are confident Biden will secure the border, compared to 35.2 percent who are not.

The survey, taken March 7-11, 2022, among 1,073 likely general election voters, has a +/- 2.99 percent margin of error.

Biden’s overall approval rating on immigration, specifically, is underwater with a -22.8 percent spread, as 57 percent disapprove of his handling of immigration, according to RealClearPolitics.