President Joe Biden has released a record number of border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States interior via a little-known federal program used as part of a larger “Catch and Release” policy.

As of late December 2021, Biden has placed about 150,755 border crossers into the government’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program, wherein border crossers are apprehended and quickly released into the U.S. interior with minimal tracking.

In some circumstances, ATD simply places ankle monitors on border crossers before releasing them into the U.S. interior. Border crossers often tear the ankle monitors off. In other circumstances, ATD asks border crossers to report to the government via telephone or be monitored by a smartphone application.

An official with the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University, which compiles the data, told Border Report that this is the highest number of border crossers placed into the ATD program since its inception in 2004.

In a number of cases, border crossers who have been placed in the ATD program have gone on to later commit crimes.

An illegal alien, in March 2021, was arrested for allegedly murdering his newborn son. Three years prior, the illegal alien was apprehended at the southern border and released into the U.S. through the ATD program.

For months, the open borders lobby — funded by corporate interests — has urged the Biden administration to end the ATD program and instead release border crossers and illegal aliens without any sort of monitoring.

Border crossers and illegal aliens placed into ATD are not the total number of border crossers and illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration. While nearly two million border crossers arrived at the southern border last year, Biden has released more than 530,000 into the U.S. interior, according to the latest estimates.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.