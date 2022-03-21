Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Senate confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, begin Monday at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Jackson will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The hearings are set to take four days and will give members the opportunity to question Jackson, a judge and attorney, about her views and record.

President Biden chose Jackson to fulfill his promise of putting the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. If confirmed, Jackson will fill Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat when he is expected to retire in July.

