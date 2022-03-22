Hillary Clinton Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Has Mild Symptoms

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and has experienced mild symptoms.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!” Hillary announced on Tuesday.

“Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!” she added.

The announcement comes just a little over a week after former President Obama tested positive for the virus.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

Obama’s positive test was immediately followed by a positive test from Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff.

Both Obama and Emhoff experienced mild symptoms and have reportedly been on the road to recovery.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the coronavirus a second time, months after she tested positive in October.

“Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe,” Psaki said in a statement released before the White House press briefing.

Psaki will not travel to Europe with the president.