Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday and is reportedly “feeling fine.”

Though Kamala Harris tested negative for the virus following her husband’s diagnosis, Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary to the vice president, said that she would not deliver her scheduled remarks at the White House for Women’s History Month “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” said Singh.

Speaking at the White House event, the president said he was “proud” of Harris for choosing “not to take a chance since her husband had contracted COVID and feeling very well.”

“I’m told, by the way, when he does that, he’s fine. But out of abundance of caution, she decided she wasn’t going to join us today. But let’s send her our love because she’s something of, you know, how proud she is of our team of real change,” the president said.

President Biden had no close contact with Emhoff prior to his positive diagnosis, according to a White House official.

“He was tested this weekend as part of his regular cadence, and we will continue his regular cadence of testing,” the official told Fox News.

Emhoff tested positive for the coronavirus just two days after former President Barack Obama.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” said the former president.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he added.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

As Breitbart News profiled, the announcement came “as many places across the U.S. have reported declining case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths as the wave caused by the omicron variant fades.”