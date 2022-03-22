Poll: Most Say Prices of Goods Will Be Even Higher One Year from Now

Most Americans expect prices of goods to rise even higher over the next year, a Change Research survey found.

The survey listed a series of issues and asked, “A year from now, do you think things will be better, worse, or about the same as they are today…?

Americans have a particularly optimistic outlook on the Chinese coronavirus, as 55 percent said the situation will be “better in a year.” However, when it comes to jobs and the economy, Americans do not have the same positive outlook.

A plurality, 47 percent, expect the U.S. economy to be “worse” one year from now, compared to 29 percent who said it will be “better” and 23 percent who said it will be “about the same.”

Respondents were also asked about their outlook on the price of everyday goods and found a majority, 60 percent, predicting it will be “worse” one year from now. Just 22 percent believe inflationary woes will be “better” one year from now.

This month, inflation reached a new high as consumer prices jumped 7.9 percent — another four-decade high under Biden’s presidency.

The survey was taken March 1-7, 2022, among 1,519 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

Gas prices have continued to reach record highs as well, although the national average is currently sitting at $4.242 per gallon. Diesel fuel is nearing $7 in places such as Los Angeles, while California continues to boast some of the highest gas prices in the country, reporting an average of $5.866 per gallon.

Meanwhile, corporate media outlets are going to bat for the Biden administration. Recently, for example, Bloomberg News published a piece offering tips to Americans on how to better deal with inflation. Tips included allowing sick pets to die rather than paying for medical treatments, and eating lentils instead of meat.