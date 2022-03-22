White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki failed to mention Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s recent hospitalization at the top of the White House’s press briefing.

Psaki did not mention Justice Thomas’s hospitalization until roughly thirty minutes into the White House press briefing.

After Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger addressed reporters for close to fifteen minutes, Psaki returned to the podium and did not lead with Justice Thomas.

Psaki only mentioned Justice Thomas after ABC reporter Elizabeth Schulze asked her if the White House has “had any contact” with him or “any updates.”

After Jen Psaki didn't mention Clarence Thomas's hospitalization at the top, it took 13 minutes until ABC's @eschulze asked whether the WH has "had any contact" w/him or "any updates." Psaki says she's "not aware of any direct contact" but they "wish him a speedy recovery." pic.twitter.com/RRGuFiBaoh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 21, 2022

Psaki told reporters she is “not aware of any direct contacts” between the White House and Justice Thomas. “Of course, we wish him a speedy recovery, and of course thoughts out to his family,” Psaki added.

Justice Thomas was hospitalized on Friday with an infection after reportedly experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” a statement from the Supreme Court released Sunday said. “His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two.”