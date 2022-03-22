Why Kamala? Jill Biden Questioned Picking Harris as Joe’s Vice President

After winning the Democrat primary, Jill Biden questioned her husband’s team for selecting Kamala Harris as his running mate according to a new book.

The report from the book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns sets out Jill Biden was not happy with the decision.

From the book:

Speaking in confidence with a close adviser to her husband’s campaign, the future First lady posed a pointed question. There are millions of people in the United States, she began. Why, she asked, do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?

Jill Biden’s team did not deny the story, cryptically telling Politico in a statement “some accurate, some inaccurate” stories would be told about the First Lady and she did not plan to respond to any of them.

Jill Biden was reportedly livid after Harris attacked her husband during a 2020 presidential debate on public busing, expressing her frustrations in a call with supporters.

Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as his VP makes his ticket the “most pro-abortion presidential ticket in history,” pro-life leaders say. https://t.co/c5X6CmWnjH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 13, 2020

“With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?” Jill Biden said according to multiple people on the call. “Go f— yourself.”

The president’s wife has not denied those reports, telling reporters in May 2020 that she and Harris “moved on from that.”