Seventy-five percent of swing voters in competitive districts say Democrats are “out of touch” with reality or “condescending” towards them, a Wednesday National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) poll revealed.

The poll surveyed 77 battleground congressional districts the NRCC believes will determine the outcome of the elections in November. The poll’s release coincided with the House Republicans’ three-day retreat this week in Florida. The poll surveyed 1,000 voters from March 12-16 and has a margin of error of ±3.1 percent.

Within the 77 battleground districts, the NRCC also found that Republicans are leading on a generic ballot by four points. President Biden won in these districts in 2020 by more than five points, so this represents a nine-point swing.

Contributing to the Democrats’ loss of support are Hispanics. Support among Hispanics has dropped 31 points in 13 months and now is now ten points underwater.

NEW @NRCC Poll paints a dire picture for @HouseDemocrats ☠️☠️☠️ – @JoeBiden's approval is -15 overall & -32 w independents

– GOP leads generic by 4 points

– GOP +24 w voters worried most about inflation

– GOP +20 w voters worried most about jobs/econhttps://t.co/dSJyia6XM8 — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) March 23, 2022

Independents have also diverted from Biden and the Democrats. Support among independents has dropped 34 points in 13 months, giving the president a total approval rating of 30 percent with this group. Sixty-two percent disapproved.

Overall, Biden’s approval rating is 40 percent, slightly higher than recent polling, with 55 percent disapproving. Even more troubling for Biden is that a large disparity exists between those who strongly approve and strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance. Forty-five percent strongly disapprove of Biden while only 17 percent strongly approve.

The poll suggests Biden and the Democrats are sagging in the polls for three economic reasons: 1) Inflation (the price of gas in particular) has impacted 56 percent of swing voters. 2) Fifty-two percent of swing voters believe inflation and high gas prices are largely due to Biden’s war on American energy independence. 3) And 67 percent of swing voters say the Democrats have spent too much money, fueling inflation.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø