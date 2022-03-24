Vice President Kamala Harris’s newly hired press secretary Kirsten Allen deleted over 10,000 tweets before accepting the position, according to Social Blade.

Social Blade, which tracks activity on social media sites, reveals Allen deleted 10,594 tweets between January 5 and January 11, two months before the White House confirmed Allen had accepted the position. Allen reportedly was not in communication with Harris’s office until February. Allen was hired to replace top spokeswoman Symone Sanders, who left the White House in December.

Social Blade does not track which tweets were deleted, but with Allen’s former employers being disgraced by Floridian gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee, speculators have “raised questions about the content on her page before it was scrubbed.”

Allen has a history of tweeting radical opinions, including pro-vaccine mandate notions, retweeting characters like Nikole Hannah-Jones, founder of the 1619 Project, and far-left reporters.

Allan joined Harris’s team to replace Symone Sanders, who left her position as Harris’s top spokeswoman to join MSNBC. Sanders is not the only member of Harris’s team to depart in recent months.

More than five staffers have left Harris’s office after being tossed to and from by “disorder, bad press, and, at times, internal frictions” because of Harris’s reported, “abusive environment,” where staffers have been “treated like shit,” and have had a slew of resignations and departures in recent months during political “shitshow” resets. The resets came after Harris made numerous gaffs at critical times. When asked by NBC News’s Lester Holt if she had traveled to the border to inspect President Biden’s southern invasion, she replied, “and I haven’t been to Europe.”

.@LesterHoltNBC in NBC News Exclusive: “You haven’t been to the border.” Vice President Kamala Harris: “And I haven’t been to Europe.” pic.twitter.com/ryjkhb69GX — The Recount (@therecount) June 8, 2021

Harris suggested Tuesday that Ukraine was a member of NATO. “The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance,” Harris declared in what appears to be a now-deleted tweet.

The vice president rambled on Monday about the “significance of the passage of time” during a speech in Sunset, Louisiana. Harris mentioned the “significance of the passage of time” four times within 32 seconds.

Kamala Harris: "The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time … and there's such great significance to the passage of time…" pic.twitter.com/0yjBdfzFwm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 21, 2022

