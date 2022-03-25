Joe Manchin to Vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson After ‘Considering Her Record’

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) intends to vote in favor of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court after “considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

Manchin was seen by Republicans as the best chance for a Democrat “no” vote after Jackson’s record revealed her sentencing leniency toward child pornography criminals, as well as connections to critical race theory and gender theory in K-12 schools.

“Judge Jackson’s record and career are exemplary,” Manchin’s statement posted to Twitter said, noting her “great temperament to make an exceptional jurist.”

The news was praised by teachers union boss Randi Weingarten, who replied to Manchin’s post with, “As the Senator or anyone who sees Judge Jackson’s record & credentials should, but still very good news!!”

“Judge Jackson and her family spend a great deal of time in West Virginia and her deep love of our state and commitment to public service were abundantly clear,” Manchin concluded.

Manchin’s decision comes as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday he intends to vote against Jackson’s nomination.

“After studying the nominee’s record, and watching her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

“It was not reassuring to hear Judge Jackson essentially say that if senators want her to be tough on crime, we need to change the law, take away her discretion and force her to do it,” McConnell continued. “That response seems to confirm that deeply held personal policy views seep into her jurisprudence. And that is exactly what the record suggests.”

“The most radical pro-court packing fringe groups badly wanted this nominee for this vacancy. Judge Jackson was the court packers’ pick, and she testified like it,” he added.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) are all considered potential swing votes.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.