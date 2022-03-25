U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USCC) President Suzanne Clark, who previously advocated for the infrastructure bill, sent an email to her staff apologizing for her “momentary lapse in judgement” when she posted a photo of herself on social media smiling alongside two white women in Native American headdresses.

Clark sent an email to her staff, first shared by Ryan Grim of The Intercept, explaining her “momentary lapses in judgement” [Sic] during her vacation when she took a picture with two white women wearing Native American headdresses. The Democrat-aligned Chamber president indicated that she was “deeply sorry” for her “mistake” since headdresses “hold deep meaning for Native Americans.”

On Thursday, Breitbart News first wrote the story that showed the picture Clark posted on her private Instagram account, also released by Grim.

Clarke, in a note to staff, says she is "deeply sorry" for a "momentary lapse in judgment" and says "it is my highest responsibility to be intentional in how I represent our members." pic.twitter.com/d31W5rWEq1 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 25, 2022

This all comes after Disney apologized for having a Native American dance routine performed by a drill team at the company’s Florida theme park after the Cherokee Nation denounced the performance.

Forbes reported last week:

The drill team from Port Neches-Groves High School in Port Neches, Texas—known as the “Indianettes”—drew outrage for its performance at Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World this week, which featured drill team members performing movements criticized for perpetuating racial stereotypes against Native Americans while chanting, “Scalp ‘em, Indians, scalp ‘em.”

In a letter responding to a video posted on social media of the routine, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. condemned the routine by calling it a “stereotypical” depiction of the tribe.

“School leaders need educating on cultural appropriateness, should apologize for continuing to ignore our requests to stop, and need to make swift changes to correct these offensive displays across their school district,” the nation said.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief @ChuckHoskin_Jr issues statement in response to offensive depictions by Texas high school cheer team: https://t.co/xx02vto7hI pic.twitter.com/t2VCrbaZV8 — Cherokee Nation (@CherokeeNation) March 18, 2022

Disney spokesperson Jacquee Wahler said the performance “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place,” adding it was “not consistent with the audition tape the school provided.”

