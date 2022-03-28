Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), endorsed by former President Trump, is leading among his opponents in the Republican Senate primary race, a new poll finds.

The poll, conducted March 22-23, came just days after Budd gave an exclusive interview to Breitbart News on SiriusXM Patriot, where he detailed his recent trip to the United States-Mexico border and described the human and drug trafficking taking place by the Mexican drug cartels.

Budd leads likely GOP voters with 32 percent, followed by former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory with 29 percent, and former Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) with 12 percent, according to the Vitales & Associates poll.

Compared to prior polling, Budd has gained three points against his opponents. Budd is set to take the stage alongside Trump at a rally in North Carolina next month.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, Budd recently met with Angel Families who lost their children to illegal alien crime to discuss a rigorous GOP agenda on immigration.

Budd touted his “Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act,” which won an endorsement from Trump in his final State of the Union address, which would create a private right for Angel Families to sue sanctuary jurisdictions for compensatory damages in civil court.

The North Carolina GOP Senate primary takes place on May 17. The poll surveyed more than 500 likely Republican primary voters and has a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.

