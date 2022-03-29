Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Monday revealed a $100,000 direct payment from CEFC China Energy to Hunter Biden in 2004 when Joe Biden was the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

While Joe Biden was head of the powerful Senate committee, Grassley and Johnson allege Hunter was directly paid $100,000 via a wire transfer to Wells Fargo Clearing Services and designated “further credit to Owasco,” Hunter’s law firm.

In August 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment LLC sent Hunter Biden’s law firm, Owasco, $100.000. Four days later, the firm wired $5 million to another entity controlled by Ye, which then started sending regular payment to Owasco. Biden then transferred $1.4 million of that money to a firm called Lion Hall Group, which was controlled by his uncle James Biden and his wife, Sara Biden.

Schweizer notes that “interest-free loans provide tremendous leverage because the lender can demand its money back if it is displeased by any action.”

Furthermore, by July 2017, CEFC began making interest-free, forgivable loans to the Biden family. CEFC executive Zhao Running wrote that $5 million was intended as money lent to the BD family,” not just Hunter Biden. “This $5 million loan to the BD [Biden] family is interest free,” Zhao wrote.

Grassley suggested the transactions could show “the extent to which President Biden might be — and almost certainly is — compromised” by Hunter Biden’s deep ties to a communist China entity.

“Bank records like this piece of evidence are pretty hard to deny and sweep under the rug. Our reports were chocked full of irrefutable evidence like this. And yet, the media buried those details in an attempt to keep it hidden from the American people,” Johnson added during his testimony.

Grassey also accused Hunter and James Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, of creating a scheme to profit from Joe Biden’s position in the American government.

“Hunter Biden and James Biden served as the perfect vehicle by which the communist Chinese government could gain in-roads here in the United States through CEFC and its affiliates,” Grassley continued. “And these in-roads were focused on China’s advancement into the global and U.S. energy sector. Hunter and James Biden were more than happy to go along for the right price.”

Johnson echoed Grassey’s comments and suggested the Democrats and establishment media gaslit the American people for years with the Russia hoax instead of investigating Biden’s family’s real corruption with China.

“Senior Democrats and liberal media cooperated to smear me and Sen. Grassley with false accusations of receiving and spreading Russian disinformation,” Johnson added. “They created documents, leaked them, asked for briefings, and then leaked those, too. And then they, themselves, disseminated Russian disinformation. Fortunately, they failed to discredit our investigation because we stayed true to government records. We stayed true to the facts and the evidence.”

