Ron DeSantis Slams Leftists Lying About the Parental Rights Bill: ‘They Support Sexualizing Kids in Kindergarten’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday made it clear many leftists and activists are lying and “sloganeering” on the Parental Rights in Education act because they “don’t want to admit that they support a lot of the things we’re providing protections against.”

“We will continue to recognize in the state of Florida, parents have a fundamental role in the education, healthcare, and wellbeing of their children. We will not move from that,” DeSantis said on Monday, signing the Parental Rights in Education act, which bars classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade.

“I don’t care what corporate media outlets say. I don’t care what Hollywood says. I don’t care what big corporations say. Here I stand. I’m not backing down,” DeSantis said to applause.

DeSantis also addressed the dishonest critics of the measure, who have falsely called it “Don’t Say Gay,” even though that is not found in the bill. Despite that, “Don’t Say Gay” has stood as a mantra for the left.

Governor Ron DeSantis

“These leftist politicians, corporate media outlets, some of these activist groups, they actually have read the bill, and they’re sloganeering because they don’t want to admit that they support a lot of the things we’re providing protections against,” DeSantis explained.

“For example, they support sexualizing kids in kindergarten. They support injecting woke gender ideology into second grade classrooms. They support enabling schools to ‘transition students’ to a ‘different gender’ without the knowledge of the parent, much less, with the parent’s consent,” he said.

“And so what they’re doing with these slogans and these narrative is they’re trying to camouflage their true intentions,” the governor added.